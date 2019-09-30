Construction at JMC Ice Arena expected to wrap up around the end of October

This is a big week for workers renovating the JMC Ice Arena.

Today, some of the underlying supports for the new rink are being installed. Tomorrow, the ice creating chillers will be moved in by crane.

It is all leading up to Friday, when cement trucks will pour the huge slab that supports the rink and the boards.

“There’s a lot of painting going on right now. New bleachers will be coming shortly, some work in the locker rooms is wrapping up. There’s a lot going on,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO, Erie Zoo.

It will take 26 cement trucks, pouring one right after another, to get the cement just right for the new rink, which could be ready in about a month.