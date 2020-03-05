Construction begins on new sexual assault response center

Today, several legislators and Erie officials gathered for the Demolish the Stigma of Rape ceremony for the beginning of construction of a new sexual assault response center.

The new center will be next door to and operated by the Crime Victim Center.

The goal is to streamline rape kits and comprehensive care in the facility.

About two thirds of the funds have been raised through private donations, but now the Crime Victim Center is looking to the public.

