Construction begins today on I-90 from the Ohio line to Springfield Twp

Construction to rebuild the first 3 1/2 miles of Interstate 90 begins today.

PennDOT is urging motorists to slow down when driving in work zones.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from the Ohio line to Springfield Township will be reduced to one lane starting Monday.

Crews will be busy for the next two months paving.

PennDOT officials also want drivers to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.

“Commuters will see lane restrictions there for the westbound lanes. Just be mindful of those, plan that into your travel in the mornings and in the evenings. You’ll notice that there’s gonna be some active work there as they finish off the paving of those lanes,” Jill Harry, PennDOT.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-June of 2021.