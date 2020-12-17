Construction complete at East Dobbins Landing

Construction is complete at East Dobbins Landing.

According to the Port Authority, the project that replaced a deteriorating wall and expanded the wall 15 feet out in the water to extend community access finished up last week.

This project cost about $2.8 million. In the spring, other things will be added to this such as landscaping and parking spaces.

“One at the foot of Holland Street, which is a fishing pier granted to us by the Fish and Boat Commission. We also have the dock wall on West Liberty Pier that is under construction as well,” said Brenda Sandberg, executive director, Erie Port Authority.

The public access way is open to the public.