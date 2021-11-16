Construction continues at Cathedral Prep with designs of work for a storm shelter

Construction continues at Cathedral Prep with the designs in the works for a storm shelter recommended by the City of Erie Code Enforcement.

Construction at Cathedral Prep began last spring, but now some are noticing steel going up on West 10th Street.

The owners representative for the school said that the project is not the only new construction, it is also renovating the existing buildings.

“Since the inception of construction last spring, a lot of the infrastructure and retrofitting of the building that’s where the attention has been and now people are starting to sere more visible signs of progress going forward,” said Dave Slomski, Interim President of Cathedral Prep.

Construction at Cathedral Prep is on schedule to be complete by the fall of 2022.

