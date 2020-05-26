Construction continues for multi-year project on I-90 near Ohio state line

Construction work will continue for the multi-year project to improve nearly 11 miles of Interstate 90 near the Ohio state line.

Yoselin Person was live this morning from I-90 to tell us more about this project.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is urging motorists to be alert for changing traffic patterns and reduced speed limits on I-90 as work on this project ramps up once again.

The $37.6 million project began last year with replacing the Huntley Road bridge in Springfield Township. The new bridge offers a higher clearance height for traffic on I-90 and was opened in October of last year.

The work this year will include the reconstruction of three and a half miles of I-90, extending from the Ohio state line to just East of the Route 6N exit in Springfield Township.

The work will also include the installation of a new right-of-way fence and cable barrier, as well as brush removal, updated guide rails and signs.

The Eastbound lanes are closed and traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction using the Westbound lanes. Also, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph within certain areas of the work zone.