Construction continues for Prep-Villa tornado shelter

Stormy skies over the Cathedral Prep expansion project have apparently cleared up. The problem was a tornado shelter that had not been included in the original plans, and a dispute that ended up in front of an Erie County Judge.

The previous concerns of delays in the Prep-Villa construction have diminished for those involved since the project has continued at a swift pace.

The City of Erie Building Code Board of Appeals ruled a tornado shelter must be included in the construction of Prep-Villa last year.

As work continued on site, the case ended up before a judge who sided with the city. Prep’s main concern are the delays in the construction process. The variance was essentially rejected and there is now a completion date in sight.

“There is no current issue. A storm shelter will be constructed. The plans are completed for that. The construction has begun and it will not delay the project. The project is on time.” said Sara Kallner, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Erie Catholic Preparatory School.

With the tornado shelter now part of the overall project, city officials say they’re pleased with the quick pace of construction lowering any lingering concerns from before.

“So far, they’re doing well. They’ve had some pretty good weather, so they are moving pretty quickly. The steel has been going up, they’ve been pouring the floors. We’ve been up doing the inspections on those, so very pleased to see them moving as quickly as they are,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manger of Code Enforcement.

Although the supply chain had an effect on the construction, the head of code enforcement says the Cathedral Prep project is moving along.

“That’s the hardest thing for all contractors is getting material, which means some projects are really behind because of that. But, they seem to be moving along okay so far.” Zimmerman said.

The doors are set to open for both male and female Prep-Villa students this September.