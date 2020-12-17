Construction continues on downtown Erie opportunity zone projects

The City of Erie’s opportunity zones are getting recognition for their job creation and progress.

On Thursday, crews were hard at work putting in new walls and flooring. In addition, a senator from South Carolina who signed opportunity zone legislation is praising our city.

Construction continues in downtown Erie on the 12 opportunity zone projects. All of them are in different stages of completion.

Seven of them are expected to be finished by the middle of next year, including the Flagship City Food Hall.

“We are moving very fast. We wanted to shock the market back to life downtown so there is a lot of activity happening right now. There is going to be a lot of activity happening over the next few years.” said John Persinger.

Persinger says after the construction is complete, it will bring many jobs to the area too.

“Turning around these buildings is not just about the bricks and the floors. It’s about the investment that is going in. It’s about the people that are down here. We have over 160 people working right now. When these 12 buildings are finished, we’ll have more than 400 new jobs in the heart of downtown.” Persinger said.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina signed opportunity zone legislation. He is in the middle of a virtual opportunity zone tour across the country. He recently made a virtual visit to Erie.

“I am excited that three to five years from now, you will have a robust development filling the place with jobs and opportunity because people saw the wisdom in investing in their own backyards.” Scott said.

According to Persinger, three more opportunity zone projects will be done in 2022 and two will be done in 2023.