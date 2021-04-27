Construction continues on former Downtown Erie Hotel with notable progress

Construction on the former Downtown Erie Hotel that sold for 1.1 million dollars, continues with some notable progress.

The top-to-bottom reconstruction on the 133 room hotel located along West 18th Street between State and Peach Streets began in May of last year.

Mark Erie Hospitality bought the hotel and the 2.9 acre property for 1.1 million dollars from BJM LLC which had owned the hotel since 2007.

We reached out to the current owner for comment on when the hotel is expected to open, but we have not heard back at this time.