Construction continues on Gannon’s I-HACK building; renovations expected to be complete by fall 2020

Progress is underway for Gannon University’s multi-million dollar project.

Work continues on Gannon’s new cyber security center I-HACK, and the hope is that by next year students will be preparing for fall finals inside the building.

The scenery around Gannon University’s former Knight Tower is certainly beginning to change.

“When you came around two or three months ago, you still could see what the Verizon building was when the callers were here. We had a lot of walls, a lot of cubicles. Now, you walk in here and its completely open,” said Karinna Vernaza, Gannon University.

This work is for the nearly $28 million project of Gannon’s Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge (I-HACK), a place where Gannon students can learn to fight the cyber threats of the future.

“The demolition phase, which is always going to be the messiest and most dangerous, we work very safely and diligently with contractors and other officials throughout the city to make sure we are doing it accordingly and getting it down and out. Then, the building phase will start here shortly,” said Adam Muth, Building Systems Inc.

The construction team will next work in the lobby area and the second floor as they work their way up the tower.

“That will be where the cyber security and cyber engineering programs will be housed. Then, the next level will be the space we want to concentrate in the future of academics, corporate, and industrial partners as well,” said Vernaza.

Vernaza explained that one of the goals is to have the third floor of the building become an area where students can engage with businesses within the community.

Gannon received multiple grants from both public and private sectors to make the project work.

The goal is to have the lobby and second floor completed so students can utilize it in the fall of 2020. However, it is unknown at this time exactly how long the project will take.