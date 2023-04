Construction continues on Zuck Road to improve infrastructure and safety.

The $7.8 million project started April 3 and includes resurfacing the entire two mile stretch of Zuck Road from Zimmerly Road to West 26th Street.

Construction includes an ADA-compliant curb ramp and drainage improvements.

During construction, there are lane closures and traffic is controlled by flaggers.

The work is scheduled to be completed during the 2024 construction season.