Construction crews continue work on Holland Street Dock project on Erie’s Bayfront

Construction crews were busy on Erie’s Bayfront.

Crews are currently working on a $552,000 project to fix the Holland Street Dock.

It’s part of an access grant that the Port Authority got through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The Port Authority also applied for a grant to complete the sidewalk along the east wall of the Holland Street pier.

“That will allow for safer action and safer access for the fisherman and the joggers and the walkers.” said Jerry Skrypzak, President of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

Skrypzak says that Fairview Township has also applied for grants to improve Avonia Beach.