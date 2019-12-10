Construction moves to next phase for Gannon University’s I-HACK building

Construction workers are getting ready to head into the next phase of the Gannon University building project.

Work began just two months ago at the Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge (I-HACK).

Building Systems Inc. explained that some parts of the demolition phase are complete, but the goal is to have that done quickly so they can begin building work in the lobby and the second floor.

“That will be where the cyber security and cyber engineering programs will be housed and then the next level will be the space we want to concentrate in the future on academics, corporate, and industrial partners as well,” said Karinna Vernaza, Gannon University.

The goal is to have the lobby and second floor up and running for student use for the fall of 2020.