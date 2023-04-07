Construction is moving along for a new community bank that will be one of the first in the Erie region.

Clarion County Community Bank is launching its new Flagship Community Bank on West 8th Street.

The building used to be a PNC branch that closed in May of 2022. Clarion County Community Bank has had a presence in Erie for many years with local small businesses.

The business development manager of the bank explained that the demand in Erie has recently grown.

“We’ve heard from numerous businesses that they wanted to have us present and we’re really welcoming of it. There’s great opportunities and great other financial institutions. We’re just another tool, another asset to add to the community to continue the growth within Erie County,” said John Buchna, business development officer for Flagship Community Bank.

“We’re excited to meet and continue to service the clients we have and the future one. It’s really about face to face relationships and that’s going to be part of the difference of the community banking aspect,” said Dave Jackson, branch manager for Flagship Community Bank.

The Flagship Community Bank will have a grand opening in mid-May.