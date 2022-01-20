Construction nearly complete on apartment buildings to be built on Erie’s Bayfront

Last year, Erie City Council approved a proposal for apartments to be built on Erie’s Bayfront on West 2nd Street. Now, it looks as though construction is almost complete.

One of the apartment dwellings is a ten-unit, three-story building located in the 900 block of West 2nd Street.

Previously, City of Erie residents voiced their concerns at City Council meetings stating that the new construction would block their view of the Bayfront.

JET 24 Action News has reached out to the real estate company responsible for the property and have yet to hear back.