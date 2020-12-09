Construction on Erie Federal Courthouse expected to be complete by 2021

Construction on the Erie Federal Courthouse is expected to be complete in August 2021.

Following a survey of the building in October 2017, GSA determined that the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Erie required masonry repairs and window replacements.

Repairs began in August 2019 and are expected to be complete in August 2021. Construction is currently suspended for the winter, and will resume in the spring.

According to the GSA, the total estimated budget for the project is just over $3.4 million.

