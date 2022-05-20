Construction on Erie’s Bayfront continues, and federal dollars could go toward more improvements to Dobbins Landing.

Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with an update on the status of projects on the Bayfront.

The Port Authority’s State Street Improvement Project will be complete this July.

The Port Authority started to improve lower State Street last fall, a major effort to make the area more pedestrian friendly.

Representatives from the Port Authority say the east side of State Street is almost complete. Landscaping and small portions of railing still need to be incorporated.

“People are a little unsure ‘hey, can I get down State Street or can’t I?’ You definitely can get down State Street. Once you get past the construction, everything is open down below that,” said Tim Sedney, president, Sedney Enterprises. “It’s definitely something that’s been a need for a long time. The sea walls were in terrible shape down here.”

Contractors have moved to the west side of State Street where they are putting in casings for the dock wall and boardwalk structure.

Congressman Mike Kelly would also like to see more improvements to the area, requesting $2 million federal dollars for a community project that would bring more parking and lighting to Dobbins Landing.

“I think it can do nothing but good for everybody down here,. New parking, new lighting, it’s kind of dark down here at night time and they need to light it up more so that people feel a little safer,” said Sedney.

One frequent visitor to Dobbins Landing says he looks forward to these improvements, and believes it will help address safety concerns.

“Improvements are definitely appreciated, because it is terribly dark in the night. There are just one or two lights up there in the parking, and there’s no security, there’s no personnel in the night,” said Mustafa Shaik, Dobbins Landing visitor.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

In total, Congressman Mike Kelly is requesting more than $45 million for 15 projects across Western Pennsylvania.