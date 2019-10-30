Breaking News
Construction on new sports complex underway at Mercyhurst Preparatory School and University

Students at Mercyhurst Preparatory School and Mercyhurst University are looking forward to a brand new sports complex that is currently being built.

Construction is now underway for a new sports venue that is located behind the Preparatory School and is adjacent to Mercyhurst University’s campus.

The money to build this new facility comes from a 9.5 million dollar capital campaign that is aimed at improving the athletic facilities at the preparatory school and the university.

Students from the preparatory school and the university will be able to play soccer, softball, and more in the new complex.

“I’m very excited. This field is going to breathe new life,” said Jenna Balucci, Junior, Mercyhurst University.

Depending on how mild or harsh this winter is, construction on this complex could be completed by spring of 2020.

