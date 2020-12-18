Construction on the 12 Opportunity Zone projects downtown continues

The effort to renovate Perry Square and other parts of downtown are getting recognized for the progress being made so far.

Construction continues in downtown Erie on the 12 Opportunity Zone projects. All of them are in different stages of completion.

Seven of them are expected to be finished by the middle of next year. This includes the Flagship City Food Hall.

The projects will bring more than 400 jobs to downtown Erie.

“We are moving very, very fast. We wanted to shock the market back to life downtown, so there is a lot of activity happening right now. There is going to be a lot of activity happening over the next couple of years,” said John Persinger, Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC).

Persinger says three more opportunity zone projects will be done in 2022, and two will be done in 2023.