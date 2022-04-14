Construction of the Market Street roundabout project in Warren is set to kick off next month.

According to an official with PennDOT, they currently have a low bidder for the project. The next step is a pre-construction meeting with the bidder.

The project will include sidewalks and crosswalks, truck aprons, updated lightning and drainage work.

Work will be completed in phases and will require traffic detours. Constructed is slated to begin in late May 2022 and should be finished in the fall of 2022.