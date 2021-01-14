Construction project aims to fix Holland Street dock, add sidewalk

Construction crews are busy on the Bayfront.

They are currently working on a $552,000 project to fix the Holland Street dock. It’s part of an Access Grant the Port Authority got through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The Port Authority also applied for a grant to complete the sidewalk along the east wall of the Holland Street Pier.

“That will allow for safer action and safer access for fisherman, joggers and walkers,” said Jerry Skrypzak, president, S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

Skrypzak says Fairview Township has also applied for grants to improve Avonia Beach.