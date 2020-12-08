Construction projects continuing in downtown Erie during pandemic

A sign of new life in downtown Erie as major construction projects continue full steam ahead during the pandemic.

When driving around Downtown Erie, it’s easy to spot the construction equipment.

Marquette Savings Bank is about 75% complete in overall construction for its innovation center. The bank says they expect to be ready for occupancy by the end of March. Once the doors open, it will be a place the entire community can enjoy.

“We definitely are going to have space available for use by the public for meetings and training. We are going to have a little cafe in there. The Cakery is going to be in there. We are going to be excited about that.” said Kelly Montefiori, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Marquette Savings Bank.

Something new that’s open to the public now is retail stores where you can head in and support your local sports teams.

The team stores are apart of the multi-million dollar project at UPMC Park.

Across the street at the Warner Theatre, construction teams are working to bring years of ideas and planning to life.

“This backstage renovation and expansion is going to provide a tremendous amount of programming opportunities and finally going to make the 1931 historic movie palace into a 21st century performing arts center.” said Casey Wells, Executive Director of Erie Events.

The goal is to have the project complete around Thanksgiving of 2021. Construction at UPMC’s new patient tower is nearing completion. It’s expected that patients will begin to move in by early spring.

You can click here for a look at what hours team stores will be open.