1  of  3
Breaking News
BASF to close Erie facility in 2021 Department of Health: 76,436 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,014 deaths 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 157 active cases
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: George Floyd funeral at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston LIVE: JET 24 Action News at Noon

Construction resumes for Marquette Savings Bank facility

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Construction is underway once again in Erie on a new 7.5 million dollar project.

Construction of the Marquette Savings Bank is moving forward once again. This will be a 15,000 square foot building with new banking technology for customers.

Marquette will also house training functions that will be a way for Marquette customers to learn the ropes on how to protect their identity.

“We are also going to focus a lot on security seminars. We really hope to garner old segments of the population; people who might not be comfortable with technology and get them to the level that they would be,” said Kelly Montefiori, Chief Operating Officer at Marquette Savings Bank.

Construction was delayed because of COVID-19, but the project is expected to be completed by February of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar