Construction resumes for Marquette Savings Bank facility

Construction is underway once again in Erie on a new 7.5 million dollar project.

Construction of the Marquette Savings Bank is moving forward once again. This will be a 15,000 square foot building with new banking technology for customers.

Marquette will also house training functions that will be a way for Marquette customers to learn the ropes on how to protect their identity.

“We are also going to focus a lot on security seminars. We really hope to garner old segments of the population; people who might not be comfortable with technology and get them to the level that they would be,” said Kelly Montefiori, Chief Operating Officer at Marquette Savings Bank.

Construction was delayed because of COVID-19, but the project is expected to be completed by February of 2021.