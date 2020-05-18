Construction resumes with the First Presbyterian Church of Girard

A church in Girard is being rebuilt, however construction has been halted for almost two months now due to the pandemic.

Construction on the new First Presbyterian Church of Girard was allowed to start up again back on May 1st.

Since the beginning of the month, a lot has gotten done. The pastor said that construction was supposed to be complete sometime in December.

After a two month break, the project may not be finished until next spring.

The pastor said that the new church is one level making it handicap accessible.

The pastor added that he wants the new church to serve as a community meeting space, especially after reaching a larger audience since the pandemic started.

“We’re hoping also with the new online exposure we’ve had with being a virtual church this last month and a half that more people have been checking out the church. We hope that some of those folks come and visit,” said Nicola Vitiello, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Girard.

The pastor added that the church is thankful to those who have supported the project and they are hoping to have a fundraiser at St. John’s Parish Center at the end of August.