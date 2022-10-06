The end of construction season is near.

The press officer for PennDOT told us some indicators that a project is almost completed are things like line painting and guide rails.

PennDOT is asking drivers to be patient as the construction season will wrap up towards the end of October.

“People should be aware that they’re still going to run into those work zones from time to time, so give yourself lots of time to get where you need to go. But also understand that we are working as hard as we can to get things wrapped up,” said Jill Harry, press officer, PennDOT Northwest Region.

Harry said PennDOT is working to get things scheduled as quickly as they can to get all the lanes and roadways opened back up before winter.