Fairview Twp. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An SUV was damaged after a construction sign flew out of a pickup truck on I-90 in Erie County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, this happened after 2:35 p.m. on July 25 in Fairview Township when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Cadillac XT4 were traveling west on Interstate 90.

The Chevy was ahead of the Cadillac when a 4-foot by 4-foot sign reportedly flew out of the back of the truck and hit the Cadillac, about 1151 feet west of Route 98. This caused paint damage to the front hood and roof and also cracked the windshield.

There was no visible damage to the Chevy, and no injuries were reported.