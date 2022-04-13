Preparation work for the Bayfront Parkway project will begin later in 2022.

The project is aimed to increase safety and access to the parkway.

PennDOT will open bids later in 2022, with construction starting in 2023. Near the end of 2022, there will be utility relocation and preparation work.

Officials with PennDOT said it’s a great project that’s going to make a huge difference.

“For pedestrians, bicyclists, and people driving in cars to get where they want to go, it’s really going to connect the city to the waterfront for those walking, in particular. It’s going to be a great improvement,” said Brian McNulty, PennDOT District 1 Executive.

When the project is complete, it will feature a bridge, two roundabouts and a grade-separated intersection.