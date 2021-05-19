Construction to begin soon on new bridge near Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home

PennDOT announced Wednesday that work is expected to get underway on a new multi-use bridge to provide a connection between the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home and the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The project is expected to get underway next month and includes the creation of a 123-ft concrete bridge that will provide access over the CSX railroad tracks for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists from the home to the cemetery and nearby historical site.

The bridge will be constructed behind the East Third Street facility and will connect to roadways on both sides of the tracks.

Currently the crossing is at-grade. Once the bridge is complete, the current at-grade crossing will be closed, according to PennDOT.

Construction is expected to start on June 1st 2021, weather permitting. The bridge is expected to open on May 17, 2022.

There will be no detours or traffic impacts anticipated in connection with this project.

PennDOT reports that access to the cemetery and the General Anthony Wayne Blockhouse will be maintained throughout the project.