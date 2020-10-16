Construction to begin soon on skilled nursing facility adjacent to LECOM Senior Living Center

A skilled nursing facility is in the works on the LECOM Health Campus along Peach Street.

Demolition is currently taking place to create a staging area for this facility, which will be adjacent to the LECOM Senior Living Center.

Sitework is slated to start by the end of 2020, while vertical construction should start in the spring.

The new facility will be five stories high and should be completed two years after construction begins.

LECOM officials say the building will help provide the region with senior care and skilled nursing.