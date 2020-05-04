Construction to resume on UPMC Park

Work is resuming for a multi-million dollar construction project.

Construction workers headed to UPMC Park will now go through some changes when making their way in.

An example of said changes would be when crew members are now only allowed in one gate and are screened by an EMT each shift.

The workers are then asked a series of questions and then given a wristband once they have been screened in order to enter the job site.

Hand washing stations have been added to the facility as well.

As construction workers work to complete the project, there are new hopes for fans whenever baseball does return to Erie.

“We were going into when we had the April start date of most of the project would be done, but there were certain areas like the beer garden that still needed the roof attached and the left field building. There is the possibility that if and when we play ball that everything will be done and we get get to have a nice big grand opening of the whole facility, so that’s exciting. Whether it’s in June, July, August, September or April of next year,” said Greg Gania, Assistant GM/Communications for the Erie Seawolves.

There is no exact time table of when the construction is expected to be complete.