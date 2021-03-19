Construction to start next week on project to repair seven miles of Interstate 90 in Erie County

Construction will start next week on a project to repair seven miles of Interstate 90 in Erie County.

Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement today. The governor said that “Interstate 90 is critical to the economic vitality of not just Erie County, but the entire Northwest region.”

Construction will start this Monday at the Route 215 bridge. Roadway work is expected to start on April 5th.

Work will also include updates to drainage, cable median barriers and highway lighting.

The overall project is expected to take three years to complete and cost 66 million dollars.

The project is part of PennDOT’s plan to reconstruct about 28 miles of I-90 in ten years.