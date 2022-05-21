Construction of a new surgery center at LECOM Health is officially underway.

Local leaders, including Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, were at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the $14.5 million new Ambulatory Surgery Center.

The center will allow for same day surgery procedures that do not require a long term hospital stay.

The vice president of surgical services said that the new surgery center will give patients access to new types of procedures through multiple specialties.

“I think that a lot of procedures that are currently being performed in hospitals can be moved to the operation center safely with great outcomes, and I think this center will allow for some of that,” said Dr. Anthony Ferretti, Orthopedic Surgeon, Vice President of Surgical Services at LECOM Health.

The surgery center is expected to be completed by August of 2023.