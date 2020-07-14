Construction underway in Erie

Construction crews are hard at work to bring ideas to reality in the City of Erie.

COVID-19 has caused a setback for many different industries, but now developers are looking forward to the future as the projects get back on track.

Different projects are looking to help build the City of Erie to the future, while still remembering its past.

“Were standing in what used to be a speak easy back in the probation. That is the entrance from the exterior to the steps that came down on the side through 5th Street here and you can see this would be closed and they could take a peek through and see who it was,” said Josh Persinger, CEO of EDDC.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation in the midst of construction work on the DeLuca building located along State Street. This project includes a redesign and improvement to four commercial spaces and 14 residential units. The completion date set for 2021.

“We’re trying to move as quickly as possible we want to shock the market back to life so early next year, people will see a big turnaround on this block,” said Persinger.

When heading down to the bayfront you can see a new hotel. What you can’t see yet is how Erie will be featured throughout.

“Every room will have artwork in it that is representative of the area. So, a sunset, a picture of the Niagara, a picture of the tower and things like that to bring in Erie to the hotel,” said Nick Scott Jr., vice president of Scott Enterprises.

The original goal was to have this complete in March but due to the pandemic halting construction the goal is now to have the hotel open next month.

By mid-September the bar and restaurant will open with a breathtaking view of Erie’s maritime history.

“It’s Oliver’s rooftop it brings the history of Oliver Perry. You’re looking down on Oliver’s battle ship right below, so it ties in what we feel is a really special Bayfront,” said Scott.

With one project nearing completion, new jobs are being created.

“There will be over 100 jobs for this location, which will add to total of about 2,100 to 2,200 people,” said Scott.

The new hotel will consist of nearly 100 rooms.

Each of the developers explaining once complete the rooms and apartments will all feature great amenities and opportunities for Erie.