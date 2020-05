You can expect some delays around Millcreek Mall in the coming months.

Work is underway on an extensive project on Peach Street and nearby Kuntz Road.

The top goal of the project is to fix the sidewalks on Peach Street so that walkers don’t have to go out on the busy street.

The project will also include work on a small bridge, along with other improvements on both Peach Street and Kuntz Road.

The work could last into fall 2020.