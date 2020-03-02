Consultants expected to complete appraisal over Erie Water Works property, plant and equipment

A company is set to make way to Erie in March in order to complete an appraisal.

Consultants with Scott Madden Inc. are expected to come sometime during the next several weeks to look at the Erie Water Works property, plant and equipment to come up with a valuation.

In preparation to the trip, the City of Erie has provided some of the financial data.

“They get a valuation on the market, which is they go out and get a look at all comparisons that have been done. They do a valuation on the balance sheet of the authority, seeing what those assets are worth, minus any depreciation and get a true value. They do third valuation based on what the income of the authority has been the last five to eight years,” said Paul Lichtenwalter, City of Erie.

The city is hoping to hear what the valuations are by mid April.