A historical piece of Millcreek Township will soon be burned to the ground…on purpose… and a new business will be taking its place.

The Aviation Club on West Lake Road sits empty. It was best known as the Aviation Club, but was most recently purchased by a new company.

“The plan is that the building will be coming down this year and a new Korean BBQ restaurant will be built in its place next year,” said Daniel Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Before that, a couple things will happen to the abandoned property that has fallen into disrepair.

“They were actually gracious enough to offer the building for use for the Millcreek Police Department SWAT to train in and also the fire departments in the township to use for training up until the end of August,” Ouellet said.

Ouellet said there will be a state approved live fire training session at the end of August 2022.

“There’s obviously plenty of trees. The fire inspectors that will be handling that training session will be well-versed in protecting nearby structures and anything else that will come in to play for that,” Ouellet said.

Some people we spoke to said they were sad to see the historical building come down, but are happy to see something take its place.

“A little sad they are going to demolish it, but good that they are going to offer it to the firemen to work, study, and practice whatever they do in their field of work. Again, it’s definitely sad to see them destroy a building that has so much history to the area,” said Elia Nolan, Owner of Oregon Antiques.

The new owner of the property, Ahn Jib LLC, will be building the new Korean restaurant.