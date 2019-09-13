Controversial comments made about gun control at Democratic Presidential Debate spurs mixed reactions

Controversial comments made by Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke spurred mixed reactions at Thursday’s Presidential Candidate Debate.

Some in attendance at last nights debate showed their support by applauding, but others strongly disagreed with the comments.

The reaction is also mixed in the Erie area.

“I met the mother of 15-year-old girl who was shot by an AR-15 and that mother watched her daughter bleed to death over the course of an hour, because so many other people were shot by that AR-15. Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” said Beto O’Rourke, Democratic Presidential Candidate.

“The problem is when it comes time for the Presidential Election, confiscating people’s guns in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin— those states that he needs to win, a democrat needs to win—that issue is not going to play well there,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Mercyhurst University.

Congress continues to look at gun control legislation, including background checks and tougher penalties for those who supply guns to people not allowed to own them.