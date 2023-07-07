The proposed plan to create a wildlife refuge in French Creek is coming to a pause.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with Erie County Executive Brenton Davis held a meeting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and five other counties.

The wildlife service is going back to the drawing board to edit its proposal after Rep. Kelly and County Executive Davis called for a pause. They were originally looking at the ability to preserve and protect more habitat within the French Creek Watershed.

Davis said county governments, the constituents and residents in these five counties were left out of conversations. He added there are a lot of concerns about property owners’ rights and the loss of potential tax revenue.

“I think it was loud and clear that the commissioners of northwest Pennsylvania, along with County Executive (Paul) Wendle in Chautauqua, New York, and myself, were heard loud and clear that this isn’t a project that you’re going to come in half-baked. You’re not going to walk over landowners’ rights and you’re not going to exclude county governments from conversations of things that affect us and our residents in our backyards,” said Davis.

Davis added they plan on reconvening closer to fall so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can come back with a more specific proposal.