Controversial photograph reportedly keeps 17 Cathedral Prep students from walking at graduation

17 students reportedly did not take part in Cathedral Prep’s graduation tonight.

This comes after a group of seniors gathered near Jack Schoenig’s grave site to take a controversial photograph.

17-year old Schoenig died at an off-campus party at Penn State in October.

The picture allegedly surfaced on social media where an alumnus saw it, found it offensive and notified administration. Students that were part of the picture tell their actions reflect Schoenig’s “Signature Pose.”

“We really didn’t mean it to be rude in any way towards Prep, we just wanted to do it for our friend. I guess we can’t honor our friend by being able to do something nice for him.” said Joe Gusek, a graduating senior at Cathedral Prep.

JET 24 Action News reached out to Chris Hagerty, the incoming president of Cathedral Prep for a comment. He did not get back to us before airtime.