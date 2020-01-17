Convention Center Authority discusses $10 million gap in funding

The Erie Convention Center Auhority discussing the proposed restorations at the Warner Theatre and how to fill a $10 million gap in funding.

The Convention Center finds itself up against a time deadline. Contracts have to be decided within about two weeks. $10 million is still needed to fund restoration at the Warner Theatre. They are working on alternatives to cover that gap. A meeting will eventually be held to finalize whatever decision is made.

“We’ve covered impossible things in the past. I’m an eternal optimist and we are trying everything we can to cover that shortfall.” said Roger Richards, strategic planning at the Convention Center.

“First class, fully functional 21st century performing arts center. Currently it was built in 1931.” said Casey Wells, executive director of the Convention Center Authority.

The Convention Center Authority is expected to announce a decision in a few weeks.