Convention Center Authority rejects Warner bids

High bids prompt officials to push pause on the Warner Theatre improvement and try again. Earlier this week we told you the bids for the final phase of the Warner Project came in 10 million dollars over budget. Today the Convention Center Authority rejected 12 of the 14 bids. Executive Director Casey Wells told us the next step is to figure out why the bids came in so high. He's expecting to rebid the project in about 4 months. Wells said right now there are no plans to cut anything out of the project.