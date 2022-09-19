A convention was held to help Erie businesses find out if they have potential for operating overseas.

The Northwest Commission held its annual “Bringing the World to PA” for the first time in two years since the pandemic.

The International Trade Manager said the Northwest Commission currently has 13 authorized trade representative offices around the world, with 12 in Erie for the convention.

Regional companies had the opportunity to meet with the trade representatives to discuss opportunities of business overseas.

“This is just keeping the conversation going and taking it to the next step so companies can grow and prosper. Again, exporting companies are able to pay higher salaries, can employ more people. It’s just the benefit of the Erie region,” said Dorte Heffernan, International Trade Manager, Northwest Commission.

Heffernan said if businesses want to find out if they have potential overseas, the convention is a good first start.