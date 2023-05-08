McDowell’s Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) was founded by students 21 years ago. Now, one of its founders is coming forward after recent attention to the group.

“Why are we having this conversation all over again? They’re just kids trying to fit in,” said Valerie Shelton, co-founder, Gay-Straight Alliance.

But for some, it’s not that simple. They believe parents should have a say in what their kids are exposed to.

“Firmly, the foundation is parents, and the parents have to have a seat at that table,” said Lou Aliotta, Millcreek resident.

In 21 years, Shelton said people find solace in the alliance for the same reasons now as they did then.

“Back then, the conversation was, where do we fit in? Where can we find community? Where can we find other students to relate to?” Shelton added.

Shelton said having that support system at school is crucial — noting the mental health crisis that members of the LGBTQ+ community face.

Supporters of the GSA said that it’s a great way for students to express themselves while nay-sayers say that students that young shouldn’t be making that kind of decision.

“It’s all about inclusivity and being recognized for maybe being different, but loving different,” said Shelton. “We only make up about 4% of the population of the United States. So to say that the LGBTQIA is making all of these problems is like saying bubbles are destroying your air quality really.”

But others say more needs to be done and wonder if the school board should revisit things.

“We cannot allow the child to be confused especially when they are at that age where they can be confused,” said Aliotta, Millcreek resident.

Supporters added that the environment the GSA creates helps all students prepare for life beyond school.