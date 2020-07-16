Convicted cop-killer Eric Frein moved to a different state prison in Pennsylvania

Convicted cop-killer Eric Frein has been moved to a different state prison in Pennsylvania after he received a stay of execution from a judge.

Frein was moved Wednesday to SCI Phoenix, which has a capital unit, after the judge’s reprieve from his June 22 execution date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. No new date was set.

Frein was convicted in 2017 for the 2014 murder of Corpora Bryon Dickson II, who he shot outside the Blooming Grove Pennsylvania State Police barracks. Another trooper, Alex Douglass, was wounded. Following the attack Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt through the Pocono Mountains before he was found in an abandoned airplane hangar.

