Convicted murderer in 1975 case granted appeal hearing

Common Pleas Court Judge Dan Brabender has been selected to hear arguments from a 1975 murder case that recently won an appeal.

It’s the case against Raymond Payne, the Strong Vincent High School teacher who admitted to the strangulation of a student, 16-year-old Debbie Gama.

He was sentenced to life in prison, but won a second look at that sentence length based on possible DNA evidence.

The District Attorney could have asked for a jury for the case, but decided to use the judge.

A pre-hearing meeting is set for January 21st.