Convicted murder’s life sentence is reinstated

The life sentence for a convicted murderer is reinstated on Thursday by an Erie County Judge. 43-year-old Torriano Beard was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jemar Phillips.

In November of 2018, the Pennsylvania Superior Court tossed Beard’s life sentence. The court ruled that Beard is entitled to a hearing to determine if he gets a new trial. The ruling centered around a statement Beard made to authorities implicating another man, and if that statement was made voluntarily.

On Thursday, Judge Daniel Brabender ruled that Beard’s statement was voluntary and his life sentence will remain in place.