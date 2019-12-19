Convicted rapist already in prison sentenced to more time behind bars for another rape

A convicted rapist who is already in prison for up to 21 years will now have to spend extra time behind bars.

Jerome Keyes is in prison for raping a woman who had to flee his truck cab in 2018. Keyes pleaded guilty to another rape case from 2015.

Keyes is currently serving a sentence of up to 21 years, now he will have to spend another nine to 18 years in prison for the 2015 rape after his first sentence is done.

A jury in April convicted Keyes in the 2018 rape. By taking a plea deal in the 2015 case, Keyes avoided a second trial and had a number of other charges dropped.