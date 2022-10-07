ERIE, PA – Warmer weather of the past two days is being replaced by a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be at the “warmest” through Friday morning then fall through much of the day.

High temperature over the past 7 days.

As the front moves East, gusty northwesterly wind ushers cool and drier air South from Canada. Any leftover showers will taper, but there could be a few sprinkles around as the cooler air grows later Friday. Temperatures tumble, with a gusty northwest wind adding an extra chill to the air in the evening. Quite a few lake clouds will be around through Friday, but more sunshine returns over the weekend. It will be mainly rain-free, but cool and brisk over the weekend.

Friday afternoon weather.

