ERIE, PA – Warmer weather of the past two days is being replaced by a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be at the “warmest” through Friday morning then fall through much of the day.
As the front moves East, gusty northwesterly wind ushers cool and drier air South from Canada. Any leftover showers will taper, but there could be a few sprinkles around as the cooler air grows later Friday. Temperatures tumble, with a gusty northwest wind adding an extra chill to the air in the evening. Quite a few lake clouds will be around through Friday, but more sunshine returns over the weekend. It will be mainly rain-free, but cool and brisk over the weekend.
