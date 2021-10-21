Cooler weather on the way

Erie, PA (WJET) – After a mild Thursday, expect much cooler weather on your Friday. A strong cold front moved through late Thursday, with showers and even a few strong thunderstorms over parts of the area. There could be a few lingering showers through Friday morning with quite a few clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures could even fall during the afternoon.

Friday Planning Forecast

Cooler weather lingers through the weekend. Temperatures will only be in the low 50s on Saturday, along with more clouds than sunshine. It will be unsettled, with scattered showers and even graupel showers and or ice pellets. There is also a slight risk of a thunderstorm near Lake Erie through Saturday. The second half of the weekend will be better, with more sunshine returning and not quite as cool on Sunday, with highs back into the mid 50s.