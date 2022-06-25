The Copper Carriage Summer Antique Market was held on Saturday on Chestnut Street.

There were more than 40 vendors there with tables filled with wood crafts, ceramics, clothes and other creative pieces of art.

The company that created this idea is Copper Carriage. They wanted to support local businesses by creating an event like the summer antique events.

“They love it. It’s just a big party here and so we just pop up vendors in the street and it’s a great way for people to support local small makers,” said Stephanie Hunt, Co-Owner of Copper Carriage.

The next event will be held in September.